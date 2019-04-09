Graft to continue without strong opposition, says MP

Kenyans have been warned to expect more scandals due to lack of strong opposition.

Tigania East MP Gichunge Kabeabea said Kenyan taxpayers will continue losing cash to corruption networks without a formidable opposition.

Kabeabea pleaded with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi, and Ford Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula to combine forces with like-minded individuals to keep the government on its toes.

He spoke at Lubuathirua Catholic Church, Muthara Ward in his constituency on Sunday.

He said he was surprised with the way both the opposition and the ruling party's MPs joyfully received President Uhuru Kenyatta's State of the Nation address last Thursday.

"Right now, we do not have an opposition. There are no checks and balances because opposition leaders are working with the government. He [Raila Odinga] now says yes, yes and yes," Kabeabea said.

"It is evident Raila is full of food in the mouth. He can't talk to maintain table manners. He has been the best whistleblower. I want to tell my friends Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetang'ula not to endorse everything they hear."

The MP said Kenyans loved it when Raila exposed corruption.

He said the DCI must arrest and ensure that the big fish are prosecuted and stop doing his work through the media and social media platforms.

Kabeabea complained of delays in the disbursement of bursary funds in his constituency.

He told his critics, "We can't all fit in one house and everything runs smoothly. I welcome my critics, but criticism should not be propaganda and unending politicking. I don't want to be involved in early politics. I'm concentrating on development."