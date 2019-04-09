MOTORIST'S ORDEAL

Fake traffic officers shot dead after motorist kidnap

The five gangsters stopped a motorist and asked him why he was speeding

• Three were dressed in police uniform 

• They kidnapped a motorist, handcuffed and locked him in their car's boot, then sped off

Police shot dead three suspected gangsters in Mwala, Machakos county on Monday evening.

Kathiani subcounty police commander Lazarus Tarus said the trio was among five suspects, who had kidnapped a motorist in Mikuyuni on the Machakos-Masii road. Two others escaped. The motorist was rescued unhurt.

Tarus said the lot was masquerading as traffic officers. Three of them were in police uniform while those who escaped were in civilian clothes.

 

“The five thugs stopped a motorist who was driving a Toyota Harrier from Machakos headed to Kitui. They asked him why he was speeding but before he answered, they handcuffed him and locked him in their car’s boot and sped off,” Tarus said by phone.

He said police were alerted and they erected a roadblock few kilometres away.

“Police got a hint of the incident and erected a barrier. They stopped the car. There was an exchange of fire between the gangsters and the police, leading to the deaths,” Tarus said.

The bodies of the three were taken to Machakos Level 5 Hospital mortuary.

Tarus said police are investigating why the motorist was kidnapped.

He warned those pretending to be police officers that their days are numbered.

by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
Eastern
09 April 2019 - 17:00

