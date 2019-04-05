Ex-cop in custody over fuel theft at Thwake dam site

Police in Makueni are holding a former General Service Unit officer who was arrested for allegedly stealing fuel at Thwake Dam construction site.

Makueni police boss Timothy Maina said the suspect was caught siphoning off fuel with a shovel last week.

The contractor is yet to record a statement in connection with the incident.

“We are waiting for the contractor to write a statement but he appears reluctant. We may be forced to release the suspect because, without a statement, we will have a weak case in court,” Maina told the Star on Thursday.

A source at the site said a cartel of rogue truck drivers, led by senior truck managers, steals fuel every day.

The drivers draw fuel from trucks and bulldozers and sneak it to dealers who transport it to other towns in Makueni and Kitui counties.

The source said the theft has increased after residents were allowed to fetch water at the site following complaints by leaders that people walk long distances in search of water.

“They pretend to be locals fetching water, they use donkeys or shoulders to ferry fuel to strategic spots where dealers will collect it,” the source said.

Another source said building materials are also stolen.

Police officers, senior supervisors and private security personnel deployed on the site are also said to be involved in the illegal trade.

“The illegal traders are only afraid of Chinese nationals working on the site. The other lot is aware of the illegal trade,” the source added.

Public relations officer Shi Yusong said a number of thefts have been reported to the police but they were not aware of the involvement of security providers.

“Most reported theft cases involve outsiders,” he said in a text message.

Shi said the latest theft was of cement at the retaining wall.

The official denied reluctance to record statements with police in relation to the suspect in custody.

“We follow any criminal cases according to the laws of Kenya and deal with any case as soon as we can,” Shi said.

The suspect does not work in the dam site, he said, adding that reported cases are in the hands of the police.

However, police commander Joseph Napeiyan said he was not aware of any theft cases reported from the dam site.