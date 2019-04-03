Political rhetoric a threat to Building Bridges Initiative, warns MP

The current political atmosphere in the country threatens the building bridges initiative, a member of the committee says.

Rose Museo, who is the Makueni Woman Representative, said political exchanges between the Deputy President William Ruto and opposition chief Raila Odinga were a major threat to the BBI.

"At the moment, Kenyans have a lot of hope in the committee but with the growing political animosity between the two camps (Ruto's and Raila's), it's increasingly becoming difficult to bring their camps together," Museo said.

She said there was a need for political goodwill for the BBI committee to succeed. She asked leaders to tone down their utterances and allow them to complete their work..

"We are going around the country at the expense of the taxpayer and we do not want this to be an exercise in futility. It's good that the leaders desist from throwing words at each other because, in many of the areas that we have visited, Kenyans have reported that it's these words from leaders that spark ethnic animosity," said Museo.

The Woman Rep spoke at Sultan Hamud on Monday when she closed a one-week CBOs training course organised by her office.

Museo said the course was intended to empower the CBO officials with skills on proposal writing and how best to work with government and other institutions for funding purposes.