Mombasa Hospital on fire

by STAR REPORTER
Coast
12 November 2019 - 21:10
Mombasa Hospital on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Mombasa Hospital is on fire.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The hospital is the largest private hospital in the county with a 125-bed capacity.

The fire broke out at around 8.30pm and 117 nurses were on duty.

The fire started at the children's ward.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Patients are being evacuated to the nearby Pandya Hospital, Aga Khan Hospital and Coast General Hospital.

Firefighters were at the scene, evacuating patients.

Mombasa Hospital is located in Mvita subcounty.

A video shared on online platforms shows fierce flames engulfing sections of the hospital.

More follows...

