Redeemed Gospel Church supports BBI, wants Kenyans to be truthful in census

The Redeemed Gospel Church has urged Kenyans to maintain peace during the census.

The church on Saturday urged Kenyans to provide the correct information because the data is crucial for government’s socio-economic planning for the country.

“All Kenyans should open their doors to the enumerators. Let’s make this a success,” Makueni county’s Bishop Japheth Munyao said.

Munyao spoke during the consecration of Bishop Morris Mutua of Endtime Gospel Evangelism in Chaani, Mombasa.

The bishop criticised politicians who are calling for people to go back to their counties of birth to be counted.

Governors, led by CoG chairman and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, have been calling on Kenyans to return to their counties’ of birth for the census.

“If you go home and get counted, then you know that your money has gone there. But if you remain here in Nairobi and you come from Kakamega county, when you want bursary go to Nairobi, don’t come to Kakamega,” Oparanya declared.

Similar sentiments were issued by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

“Let everyone go back to where he or she was born and be counted from there. All Kambas who are in Nairobi should go back to Kitui, Makueni and Machakos. Same with Turkanas, Kisiis, those from Homa Bay and Western should go back home for census,” the Wiper leader said.

However, Bishop Munyao on Saturday said this was wrong. “I believe the government has put in place measures for everyone to be counted where they are. As a Kenyan, you should be counted where you are,” the Bishop said.

He urged security agencies to ensure no conman takes advantage of the exercise to steal from Kenyans.

Meanwhile, the Redeemed Gospel Church supported the Building Bridges Initiative, saying it is a well-thought initiative. The church said it will help to bring peace to the country by breaking the yokes of tribalism.

“Kenya is one tribe. No one made a request to be born in Coast, Central, Eastern or any other region,” Munyao said.

“BBI is meant to bring Kenyans together. We believe all Kenyans will be brothers and sisters like in Tanzania, where everybody is a brother and a sister and do not care where one comes from."

Bishop Mutua said he will be preaching peace throughout the country.