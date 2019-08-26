Malindi deserted for census, revellers party at home

• Popular Malindi casino closed for census.
• Commercial sex workers, boda bodas, tuk tuks nowhere to be seen on Lamu Road.
It as an unusually sober Saturday and Sunday night in Malindi resort as the census got underway.
The town that comes alive at night was deserted.
No major incidents were reported and the counting went smoothly, despite grumbling by patrons and proprietors who lost money.
During the day some clubs and bars opened from morning and revellers ensured they were drunk by evening when bars closed.
A spot check in popular bars revelled people having fun and constantly checking their watches to avoid getting snared at 5pm closing.
Then they flocked home to await the enumerators. Some never showed up.
Many partied at home.
Clubs like Open View, Kienyeji Joint, Sin Bad, Come Back, among others, are usually open 24-7 but for the first time, they were shuttered.
Popular Lamu road clubs also were closed, including Stars and Garters, Stardust Discotheque, Ferment, Buddhas, Mabeste Sports Club and the famous Malindi Casino were silent.
Tourists remain in hotels and villas.
Apart from a few movements of cars, there were no people such as Boda Boda, tuk-tuks and sex workers who flock the area to do business.
In the CBD only a few miraa shops and several cafes were open.
Kenyan Francis Kagema took to Facebook and criticised the nature of census questions.
Even though he generally liked the way the enumerators conducted themselves, he said they did not introduce themselves by name to his family, as would be expected.
He criticised questions such as "what is your tribe?" and said that they took too much time typing their names.
“What is missing and very important: access to water, quality, quantity, where and how we access health services, food- sufficiency, access, quality, education —what are the limiting factors, eg, you ended your education in Standard 8, why?" he posted.
Kagema said enumerators ignored questioning the household income and employment for children as only parents were documented.
“Overall, I'm shocked by the level of incompetence by the relevant authorities. This is a useless leadership. The data sheet should have been subjected to public discourse to make it inclusive,” he said.
A boda boda operator who only works at night said all his clients who go out were indoors and were calling him to buy them beers to enjoy at home.
“My clients today did not come out but still they are giving me a job to buy drinks for them and deliver at their homes,’’ he said. He had to be careful not to get caught.
On social media, others sent messages of disappointment, saying it was past midnight and the enumerators had not reached them.
Some said they would not up as they had come late and family members were asleep.
Others took selfies of themselves enjoying alcohol in the comfort of their homes and kept chatting on WhatsApp in the early morning hours.
From Malindi to Garsen in Tana River, all the trading centres were deserted and security personnel were patrolling to ensure people were safe in their homes.
Mnazi drinking dens, which are popular in Malindi town and its outskirts, also had closed.
Smart people were drunk by 5pm and had stocked up at home.
(Edited by V. Graham)