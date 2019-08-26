Malindi deserted for census, revellers party at home

It as an unusually sober Saturday and Sunday night in Malindi resort as the census got underway.

The town that comes alive at night was deserted.

No major incidents were reported and the counting went smoothly, despite grumbling by patrons and proprietors who lost money.

During the day some clubs and bars opened from morning and revellers ensured they were drunk by evening when bars closed.

A spot check in popular bars revelled people having fun and constantly checking their watches to avoid getting snared at 5pm closing.