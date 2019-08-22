Troubled Taita-Taveta works on development plan

Taita Taveta is working on a county development plan despite the woes it is facing.

Deputy Governor Majala Mlagui yesterday said the County Annual Development Plan will help in better service delivery. He spoke during a public participation forum in Wundanyi.

Governor Granton Samboja has been pushing for the dissolution of the county following a dispute with MCAs. Samboja fell out with the MCAs after he failed to ascend the Sh5.6 billion budget for 2019-2020 financial year.

The governor said 52,100 residents have signed a petition to dissolve the county government. ODM leader Raila Odinga will lead a mediation team to end the stand-off. Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa and Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo are part of the panel.

Mlagui said they are focusing on five key agendas to drive the county forward. They are health, water, education, infrastructure and women and youth empowerment.

“This is a key document for development that helps allocate and ensure prudent use of resources. Our people deserve better services in line with the governor's development agenda. We need to undertake a program which will have a great impact on our people and that is why we are reaching out to residents to take part in the formulation of CADP,” she said.