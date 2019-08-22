FOCUS ON FIVE KEY AREAS

Troubled Taita-Taveta works on development plan

Governor Samboja fell out with MCAs when he failed to ascend to the budget

In Summary

Governor Granton Samboja is set to present to President Uhuru Kenyatta, a petition that seeks to have the county government dissolved.

Approximately 52,100 residents signed the petition, which was prompted by a fall out between Samboja and Members of County Assembly over budget impasse.

by SOLOMON MUINGI
Coast
22 August 2019 - 00:00
Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja addressing mourners in Kirumbi, Sagalla ward, in June.
Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja addressing mourners in Kirumbi, Sagalla ward, in June.
Image: SOLOMON MUINGI

Taita Taveta is working on a county development plan despite the woes it is facing. 

Deputy Governor Majala Mlagui yesterday said the County Annual Development Plan will help in better service delivery. He spoke during a public participation forum in Wundanyi. 

Governor Granton Samboja has been pushing for the dissolution of the county following a dispute with MCAs. Samboja fell out with the MCAs after he failed to ascend the Sh5.6 billion budget for 2019-2020 financial year.

The governor said 52,100 residents have signed a petition to dissolve the county government. ODM leader Raila Odinga will lead a mediation team to end the stand-off. Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa and Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo are part of the panel. 

Mlagui said they are focusing on five key agendas to drive the county forward. They are health, water, education, infrastructure and women and youth empowerment. 

“This is a key document for development that helps allocate and ensure prudent use of resources. Our people deserve better services in line with the governor's development agenda. We need to undertake a program which will have a great impact on our people and that is why we are reaching out to residents to take part in the formulation of CADP,” she said.

 

 

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SOLOMON MUINGI
Coast
22 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Bomet MCAs reject six of nine CECs
    5h ago Rift Valley

  2. Cherargei released on bond, defends Ruto remark
    1d ago Rift Valley

  3. Coast police boss transferred as war on drugs continues
    2d ago Coast

  4. Shabaab strike Lafey, injure one, destroy Safaricom mast
    1d ago North Eastern

  5. Sonko's scorecard after two years in office
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos