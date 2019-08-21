RISKY MANDATE

Arm Nyumba Kumi officials with guns and pay them, MP tells state

Ruweida Obbo says they have become easy targets of criminals, including terrorists and drug cartels at the Coast

In Summary

• In 2016, Mbwajumwali chief Mohamed Shee was slashed to death by a machete-wielding gang as he headed to his office in the morning.

by CHETI PRAXIDES Correspondent,Coast Region.
Coast
21 August 2019 - 00:00

Lamu Woman Representative Ruweida Obbo has asked the government to arm Nyumba Kumi officials with guns to protect themselves while on duty.

Obbo also wants the officials paid, saying they play a key role in ensuring security at the grassroots.

 

Speaking in Lamu town on Tuesday, the MP said it was unfortunate that Nyumba Kumi officials hadn’t received due recognition from the government.

She said it was not fair for the officials not to get help or back up from the state yet they are expected to effectively deliver on their mandate.

She said many Nyumba Kumi officials have lost their lives because they have become easy targets for criminals, including terrorists and drug cartels, especially in the Coast.

"These officials need to protect themselves while they work. Due to the nature of their work, they are targeted by criminals who know they have little protection. themselves with. Let them be given guns and paid salaries. No one should work for free,” Obbo said.

In 2016, Mbwajumwali chief Mohamed Shee was slashed to death by a machete-wielding gang as he headed to his office in the morning.

The attack is believed to have been occasioned by then 50-year-old administrator's hard stance on drugs and crime.

Obbo said such incidents should make the government strive to protect its officials.

 

“If a chief can be attacked and killed in broad daylight, one wonders what can happen to the Nyumba Kumi officials. Let history teach us,” Obbo said.

edited by peter obuya

MORE:

Arm Nyumba Kumi officials with guns, says MP

Lamu MP says they should be paid monthly salaries like other state officials
Counties
3 weeks ago

Re-examine Nyumba Kumi to boost security

As the country continues to mourn the victims of last week's terror attack at DusitD2 Hotel and Riverside Complex, there is a need to re-examine ...
Opinion
6 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CHETI PRAXIDES Correspondent,Coast Region.
Coast
21 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Coast police boss transferred as war on drugs continues
    1d ago Coast

  2. Cherargei released on bond, defends Ruto remark
    7h ago Rift Valley

  3. MP Wambugu dares DP Ruto to re-launch project in Nyeri
    2d ago Central

  4. Shabaab strike Lafey, injure one, destroy Safaricom mast
    7h ago North Eastern

  5. HIV positive youth get alarm watches to boost ARV drugs use
    1d ago Nyanza

Latest Videos