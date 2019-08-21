Arm Nyumba Kumi officials with guns and pay them, MP tells state

Lamu Woman Representative Ruweida Obbo has asked the government to arm Nyumba Kumi officials with guns to protect themselves while on duty.

Obbo also wants the officials paid, saying they play a key role in ensuring security at the grassroots.

Speaking in Lamu town on Tuesday, the MP said it was unfortunate that Nyumba Kumi officials hadn’t received due recognition from the government.

She said it was not fair for the officials not to get help or back up from the state yet they are expected to effectively deliver on their mandate.

She said many Nyumba Kumi officials have lost their lives because they have become easy targets for criminals, including terrorists and drug cartels, especially in the Coast.

"These officials need to protect themselves while they work. Due to the nature of their work, they are targeted by criminals who know they have little protection. themselves with. Let them be given guns and paid salaries. No one should work for free,” Obbo said.

In 2016, Mbwajumwali chief Mohamed Shee was slashed to death by a machete-wielding gang as he headed to his office in the morning.

The attack is believed to have been occasioned by then 50-year-old administrator's hard stance on drugs and crime.

Obbo said such incidents should make the government strive to protect its officials.

“If a chief can be attacked and killed in broad daylight, one wonders what can happen to the Nyumba Kumi officials. Let history teach us,” Obbo said.

