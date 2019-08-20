Sh4 billion Malindi-Salagate road nears completion

Construction of the Sh4.1 billion Malindi-Salagate road in Kilifi is almost complete.

The contractor is in the final stage of the flagship project initiated by the national government.

The contractor is about to reach Salagate to complete the 110km road in an area which was completely remote.

Kenyan ambassador to Tanzania Dan Kazungu who has been instrumental in pushing for the projects said their vision is to have an industrial city.

Speaking during a lunch meeting organised by the community, he said there are 17 community irrigation projects along river Galana and with proper investment all products can be processed there.

“We want this to be a knowledge city by attracting diverse institutions of learning and research that will provide the best education," he said.

The Sh2.3 billion Baricho bridge and approach road being constructed by a Chinese contractor are at an advanced stage.

Already the contractor has completed tarmacking the six kilometers approach road from Baolala to Langobaya.

The two projects will play a major role in development of the area.

Among the investments under way is the multibillion-shilling solar power project undertaken by a UK-based firm.

The company has acquired massive land for the project and soon works will begin.

The projects will link with the one million acres Galana Kulalu flagship project initiated by the government to address food security.

Langobaya has new Weru technical training college constructed by the national government and is already in operation.