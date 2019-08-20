Lamu villagers get Sh6 million dispensary

After decades of deprivation, more than 2,000 residents of Mikinduni, Pangani, Kaisari, White-house and Mavuno villages are relieved after Lamu commissioned a Sh6 million dispensary.

The state-of-the-art facility will relieve residents, some who have been foced to trek hundreds of kilometres for care.

The works were commissioned by Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha on Monday.

Twaha said the facility will be ready in three months.

He said the county government has started similar projects in Mkunumbi, Sinambio and other areas.

“We are doing all we can to ensure every part of this county is covered by medical care. We are striving to bring services to the people’s doorsteps,” Twaha said.

The governor said all facilities are well staffed and equipped with drugs and supplies.

Last month, the county purchased Sh38 million drugs that have been distributed more than 30 hospitals and dispensaries.

Twaha said that as part of Universal Health Care Coverage, his administration has recruited more than 16,000 families into the free National Hospital Insurance Fund.

The target is 20,000 families.

The governor said more than 100 additional health workers have been recruited and deployed.

He said the county plans to build modern staff quarters for all medical personnel, adding that land acquisition was underway.

“We also plan to upgrade some health facilities levels four and five to ensure efficient services," Twaha said.

Meanwhile, residents in terror-prone areas in Basuba ward, Lamu East, are pleading with the county and national governments to build health facilities.

All dispensaries in the areas were grounded after they were looted and vandalised by al Shabaab militants between 2014 and 2015.

Some were torched, staff fled and never returned.

Pregnant women and children suffered most from lack of medical care in these areas and maternal and infant deaths have increased.

Elder Abdi Waladi said, "Women and children are suffering. The situation is so bad, people are dying. Not a single dispensary has been put up since the terrorism. We need help."

(Edited by V. Graham)