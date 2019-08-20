Lamu elders mobilise residents for census

The Lamu council of elders has commenced a door to door campaign to mobilise residents to turn up for the census.

The elders are discouraging people from traveling out of Lamu on the night of August 24-25.

Council chairperson Sharif Salim said the campaigns will last one week starting Monday.

He spoke at Baraza La Lamu office on Monday.

“We are using the door to door meetings to remind the public about the census and the need to be available for it. We are also discouraging people from travelling out until the exercise is over unless they have a medical emergency," he said.

The elders have supported calls by local leaders for increased allocation from Treasury.

Lamu county continues to receive the least allocation among the 47 counties since devolution started in 2013.

Allocation of money by Treasury is normally based on the population of a county among other factors.

The elders have also appealed to those outside Lamu to come back home for the census.

“We have our people scattered all over the country and as elders, we are beseeching them to come back home and be counted,” Salim said.

The elders asked local leaders to mobilise residents.

Council secretary general Mohamed Athman said: “We want to see them mobilise people like they do during voting. We wish to see them crisscross Lamu for that."