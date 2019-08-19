We haven’t discussed Kibra seat yet - Sifuna

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna has denied reports he is in the running to replace the late Ken Okoth as Kibra MP.

Sifuna said the party is currently focusing on three by-elections and is yet to discuss the Kibra seat.

The party’s NEC is expected to meet in the next one week.

“We will have a meeting of the National Executive Committee next week to discuss those four by-elections and also find the best way to identify our candidate for the Kibra seat,” he said.

Sifuna spoke on Friday during the Law Society of Kenya annual conference a in Mombasa.

On Friday, ODM issued nomination certificates to candidates to vie for three wards in Garissa, Kilifi and Marsabit in by-elections set for October 17.

Party national elections board chair and nominated Senator Judith Pareno issued the certificates to Mohammed Ali Sheikh (Abakaile ward, Garissa county), Reuben Mwamure Katana (Ganda ward, Kilifi county) and Tobias Chadow Lenguro (Loyiangalani ward, Marsabit county).

The Kibra MP seat fell vacant after the demise of Ken Okoth on July 26.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi declared the Kibra seat vacant through a special gazette notice last Wednesday.

This now forces the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to prepare and announce the date for the by-election within 90 days.