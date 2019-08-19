Kaloleni leaders dispel security fears over census

Leaders in Kaloleni, Kilifi county, have said the upcoming census will not be disrupted.

Speaking in a meeting with women leaders and Kaloleni MP Paul Katana on Saturday in Mariakani, Kaloleni deputy county commissioner Paul Rotich said measures have been put in place to make sure the exercise runs smoothly.

“There are no areas that will be given priority because of insecurity. We have already engaged residents of areas where there were issues and they agreed to support the exercise," he said.

"All security arrangements have been put in place and we do not foresee any issues. We have educated our people well on the importance of the exercise to their lives and the planning of the country.”

Katana said security organs should make sure there are no night functions on August 24.

He urged residents to stay at home and give their details to enumerators.

“The government should make sure there are no night functions like funerals and weddings on the census day. Let everybody stay in their house. Security agencies should also make sure our people are not robbed by people who may pose as census officials on that night,” he said.

The DCC said police officers will be on alert to deal with criminals who will pose as census officials.

Kilifi nominated MCA Koki Musyoki urged youths in the subcounty to stay at home and assist census officers.