New roads open villages to business in Taita Taveta

New roads in Taita Taveta county linking remote villages to major roads have opened economic opportunities in the region.

Public Works executive Houghton Mombo said the county government is committed to improving the road network to unlock key business opportunities.

The Sagala-Ngelenge road has opened up Sagala ward for agriculture and tourism.

“The old Sagala road has now been abandoned by motorists and commuters who now prefer to use the new Ngelenge road which is a shortcut to Voi. We are optimistic that the transport costs will decrease because the road is shorter,” Stanley Nina, a resident, said.

Tourists visiting Wray Museum in Sagala can now have a good view of the scenic Sagala hill as they climb up.

Nina said there is an increase in the number of tourists visiting the historical site.

“Crop and dairy farmers can now easily access markets in Voi and Maungu using the road. We thank the County government for opening up the access road,” he said.

In Rong’e ward, Mwatate subcounty, residents can access markets for their produce after an upgraded road opened up the area.

Chrispus Mwanjala, a resident of Kironge village, said the completion of Kungi-Mwakaramu road shall help transform the little known village.

“These are the proposals we made during the previous budget making process. This road is very important to us because it is a shortcut from Wongonyi –Mwakaleri-Wundanyi. The road has opened up the area for economic growth,” he said.

Key economic activities undertaken in Rong’e ward include dairy farming, poultry keeping and small scale crop production.