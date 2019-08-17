14 escape death in Lamu road accident

Fourteen people escaped unhurt after their shuttle veered off the road and rolled following a tyre burst at Maisha Masha on the Lamu-Malindi highway on Friday morning.

The shuttle was en route to Lamu from Mombasa when the accident happened at around 7.40am.

The vehicle, which was reportedly being driven at high speed, rolled after one of the hind tyres burst.

Lamu county police commander Muchangi Kioi said investigations showed the vehicle was speeding at the time of the accident.

“We are glad no one died. It would have been an ugly scene. My officers are at the scene but it is quite obvious that the driver of this vehicle was speeding and that is why he was unable to recover control of the vehicle when it rolled. I don’t know when motorists here will learn to stick to traffic rules,” Kioi said.

The Lamu-Garsen road is under construction, a situation that makes driving tricky even for experienced of drivers.

The Sh10.8 billion tender for the 135km road was awarded to H-Young Construction Company. Works have been ongoing since 2017.

Drivers have reported that vehicles break down frequently owing to the bad state of the road.

A week ago, a three-week old baby died when a Mombasa bound bus she boarded with her mother rammed into a lorry transporting construction materials at Hindi on the Lamu-Garsen road.

Ten passengers were critically injured, including the mother. They are still admitted at the Lamu King Fahad hospital on Lamu Island.