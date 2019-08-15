Muslim lobbies donate beef to the poor for Eid

International Muslim humanitarian organisations slaughtered over 1,000 head of cattle for vulnerable communities in four coastal counties during Eid al-Adha.

International Muslim Aid Australia, Turkish Red Crescent in partnership with Kenya Red Cross Society and Al Imdaad Foundation donated the meat in Kilifi, Lamu, Tana River and Taita Taveta.

They ensured that vulnerable communities near mosques got meat to celebrate with other Muslims during the Festival of the Sacrifice on Sunday.

MAA project manager Nabil Quadan said at Mgurureni in Malindi that they have been doing humanitarian work in the country for over 30 years. They support vulnerable Muslims in 52 countries, he said.