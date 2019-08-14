Lamu police to publish pictures of drug lords in the media

You will know who the drug peddlers and kingpins of Lamu are following the decision by the police to publish their names and pictures in the media.

County police commander Muchangi Kioi said on Tuesday that they hope the exposure will result in the speedy arrest of drug suspects.

Kioi said the police had intensified the war on drugs and was optimistic that the public will play a major part in identifying the drug lords and reporting them to the police.

He said most of the drug peddlers and suppliers flee to Mombasa and Nairobi and to countries like Tanzania when they realise that the police are on their heels.

The suspects take on new identities and aliases in other counties, making it difficult to locate them. The publication of their faces and identities will help the police to flush them out from their hideouts, the county police boss said.

The flush out all drug lords campaign was launched early this week.

Kioi said drug lords and peddlers have only two options – to surrender voluntarily or be hunted down ruthlessly.

“We are going to have their faces and names in newspapers and every other platform so that the public can help identify them. It could your neighbour and you didn’t know. When your face is all over, even small children can identify you. That's how tough this war on drugs is getting here,” he said.

Police in Lamu are often accused of colluding with drug traffickers.

Kioi warned rogue officers that their time is up as the new campaign also targets collaborators in dirty trade.

He appealed to the public to also report police officers with links to drug cartels so that they are also arrested.