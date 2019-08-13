Taita Taveta receives modern ambulances

Taita Taveta county has received three ambulances to boost response to health emergencies.

Health executive Daniel Makoko said the ambulances will significantly enhance services in the county.

The fully equipped ambulances are a donation from Monroe Community Ambulance, an American NGO, and its sister organisation Huron Valley Ambulance.

Speaking outside Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi while commissioning the ambulances, Makoko reiterated that Governor Granton Samboja's administration is committed to collaborate with development partners to improve services in the healthcare sector.

“This activity is a clear indication of the county government’s commitment to swift emergency medical response,” he said.

The donation will strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare, the executive said.

Two ambulances will be stationed at Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi and one at Taveta subounty hospital.

Other ambulances will be distributed to Mwatate, Wundanyi and along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The county is in the process of employing more health workers to address shortages, Makoko said.

“All health workers will be employed on permanent terms," he said.

Moi Hospital receives patients from the neighbouring counties of Kwale, Kajiado and Makueni.

The facility also serves travelers involved in accidents along the busy Mombasa-Nairobi highway and Voi-Taveta-Holili road.