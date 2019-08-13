Mombasa leaders want dialogue with youths on insecurity

Mombasa county leaders have condemned the new wave of organised crime perpetrated by youths.

An attack last Monday by Wakali Kwanza gang in Bamburi left 13 people with serious injuries.

On Saturday, speakers during a youth forum at Tononoka grounds called on aggrieved youths to embrace dialogue.

Mvita MP Adulswamad Nassir said it was unfortunate the image of Mombasa as a peaceful town has been ruined by insecurity.

“A few rogue youths have now turned into criminal gangs destroying all the gains of Mombasa which has been peaceful, hosting people from all walks of life,” he said.

The MP said the bad the image will affect major developments within the resort city that attracts major investments from across the world.

Nassir said leaders should not sit back and watch youths killing innocent residents and vowed to provide a platform to engage them.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko said as leaders they feel ashamed to see reports in the media about the wave of insecurity in the region.

“I would urge the governor to initiate dialogue with the youth and hear their grievances as soon as possible and those who are aggrieved will air their issues so that the county government can address them,’’ she said.

Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi called on the youth to be innovative and use the county revolving fund to create jobs.

“Mombasa county has a huge potential in opportunities that must be utilised by the youth with support from the county government," he said.

Youths at the forum raised concerns including lack of information and proper mentorship to achieve their goals.

Rashid Mwagona from Mwakirunge said the region has been neglected and called on leaders to provide opportunities to all the youths.