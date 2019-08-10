No more pesky Kilifi beach boys and traders

• Women will start wearing handos–the official Giriama dress — men will wear Kaniki–the traditional wear.
• County plans to train them on digital marketing using social media to enable them to trade online.
Beach operators in Kilifi county will start wearing traditional dress and name tags to promote culture and safety.
The move aims to ensure they are easily identified by tourists and security personnel to make sure visitors are safe and free from harassment.
All beach operators have until August 15 to register with the Tourism Regulatory Authority or be kicked out.
For years, tourists have complained of harassment beaches, tarnishing the reputation of renowned destinations, particularly in Watamu.
Kilifi Tourism executive Nahida Athman said the county government will buy the traditional dress 'unforms' uniforms for both men and women.
Speaking on Wednesday while meeting the beach operators and other stakeholders at Jacaranda Beach in Watamu, Athman said women will begin wearing handos, the official Giriama dress while men will wear traditional kaniki.
The CEC said the current uniforms — white shirt for men and dark green skirts for women — are draba and do not portray the culture.
“Tourists need experience from the hotel, they like to interact with local people, to get to learn the culture and many other things," she said.
She said the department of trade has more than Sh100 million which beach operators can benefit from to initiate projects "instead of staying idle in the beaches".
At times, investors have complained that the beach operator by far outnumbers tourists who are looking for peace.
Some beach operators, particularly those not registered, steal from tourists.
The CEC member said currently, they are constructing a tourist market in the county to create space for the beach operators to sell their products.
“Already, one of the markets in Watamu is almost complete and will be opened soon, another one shall be built in Jacaranda," she said.
Athman said they want to train the beach operators on digital marketing of their products using social media which will enable them to trade online.
“Harassment affects tourism, it’s very important to be cautious and know we can be recognised. We depend on the tourism sector and the county and national governments spend a lot of money to promote tourism."
