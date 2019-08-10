Mother Nature hits back, be careful — Dado

He said the destruction of forests, illegal logging, charcoal burning and land grabbing are major contributors to climate change which will affect weather patterns for the next three years.

On Monday, while distributing relief food in Kilibasi ward in Kinango, Kwale county, Dado said, " Mother Nature has a way of taking revenge against actions that affect her.

He warned Kenyns to "brace themselves for the effects of climate change."

“When you increase emissions into the environment as factories do by emitting carbon dioxide gas, mother nature will retaliate,” he said.

Dado added, "Both the elders who used to predict rain and scientists have been thrown into confusion due to the unpredictable weather patterns."

He called for action against climate change, saying, "God helps those who help themselves."

“We must not annoy Mother Nature."

He urged farmers to diversify and grow drought-resistant crops.

"The country must come up with a solution to face the threat of starvation rather than waiting for relief food from the national government," the CAS said, acknowledging that relief food is a temporary measure.

Edited by R.Wamochie