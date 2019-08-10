Malindi beachfront project to revive tourism

• Part of the strategies to revive tourism in the resort town that was once a major destination.
The tourism sector in Malindi is set for a major rebound after the county and national governments began construction of a multi-million shilling beachfront project.
Work has begun on a pilot phase covering three acres.
The county allocated Sh75 million to the Malindi Waterfront Revitalisation Project to establish tourism attractions at Bunthuani in front of the old Malindi Museum.
Kilifi Lands executive Charles Dadu said on Friday that they have begun setting up two soccer fields, one for beach football.
Construction also has begun on basic utilities including washrooms, changing rooms and the tourism information centre and an administration office,.
"We shall also rehabilitate the Malindi public jetty to have a place for performances," he said.
Dadu said they will also set up sea composite walkway and a cycling path that will be 10 metres wide to have space for pedestrians and cyclists.
There is also parking with a capacity of 100 cars.
In the grand plan, authorities want to develop the beachfront project from the Vasco Da Gama pillar to Sabaki bridge to give room for diverse tourism facilities, create investment opportunities, job creation and transform the sector to international standards.
The county has already awarded a Sh150 million contract to refurbish the Malindi Beachfront Road.
The CEC member led a delegation of top county and national government officials at Ocean Beach Resort and Spa and they later inspected the progress of the Pilot project. they said it was satisfactory.
Public Works chief architect Silvester Muli said the pilot project is expected to be completed in three months.
He said the project is similar to the Mama Ngina Drive restoration which is almost complete.
‘‘We are happy to see Kilifi government has taken one key step in the implementation of the project. Were happy to be associated with them and shall give the necessary support,"’ Muli said.
The architect said the bigger project, which is subject to feasibility studies and funding, will cover nine kilometres from Vasco Da Gama to Sabaki.
The project will enable fishermen to deliver fish, provide boat repairing areas, develop fish markets, cultural centres, provide fish sports centres and golf courses among other tourism attractions
Tourism and Trade CEC Nahida Athmansaid the project will visualise the needs of modern tourists and promote the sector.
Edited by R.Wamochie