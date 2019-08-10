Malindi beachfront project to revive tourism

The tourism sector in Malindi is set for a major rebound after the county and national governments began construction of a multi-million shilling beachfront project.

Work has begun on a pilot phase covering three acres.

The county allocated Sh75 million to the Malindi Waterfront Revitalisation Project to establish tourism attractions at Bunthuani in front of the old Malindi Museum.

The move is among strategies to revive tourism sector in the resort town that was once a major destination.