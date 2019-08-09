Sh800m headquarters opposed in Tana River

Residents of Tana River on Thursday opposed the site of the new county headquarters costing Sh800 million, citing lack of public participation.

It was originally to be relocated to near the airstrip.

The county government sais the new site in Dayate community land will open up the area for development.

Residents and some leaders say relocation of the county headquarters to Dayate by the administration of Governor Dhadho Godhana has a hidden agenda.

They said the county had not explained in public why the official gazetted site for the headquarters was abandoned and another one picked in Dayate.

Dayate residents recently chased away the contractor.

The project is partly funded by the World Bank which issued a grant of Sh200 million. It is to be completed in three years.

Godhana said the move would expand development by opening up areas that were previously remote since Hola has been upgraded into a municipality.

However, speaking during a forum on Thursday, the residents from Dayate village protested against relocation, claiming there was malice behind it.

"The county government failed to carry out public participation with regards to the site and chose to send a contractor on site against the will of the residents,"an elder said during the meeting.

Wayu MCA Sadaam Hussein said the old county council of Tana River clearly said clearly the county headquarters should be relocated near the airstrip.

He asked why the headquarters was being not being moved to the airstrip.

"What is the problem with the other site? If you want to bring development and ease our many problems, why not engage us? Wayu people have no water. They should use the Sh800 million for a water project instead," Hussein said.

Former Galole MP Hassan Dukicha blamed the county for delaying the project until propaganda began to spread amongst the residents.

In the current state, he said, it’s too late for the project to be constructed in Dayate due to the issues arising.

"People are worried, there is too much propaganda. Let me tell you, even if you bring gold, mercury and copper here today, we do not want it,’’ Dukicha said.

Residents dismissed claims that airstrip location was part of town planning; they said they were not aware of town planning.

Community youth leader Mahmoud Jarso said there was no county headquarters project but a hidden agenda by the authorities.

"There are awful plans of injustices which are being schemed. We won't accept them today, tomorrow and the day after,’’ he said.

(Edited by V. Graham)