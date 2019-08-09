Police kill one, blame leaders' silence in war against youth gangs

Following intensified patrols after a Monday night attacks in Bamburi, police on Wednesday night shot dead a member of the Wakali Kwanza gang at Mtopanga, Kisauni.

The gangster, known by the street name Bwika was shot in the chest while in the company of four accomplices who escaped with bullet injuries, subcounty police commander Julius Kiragu said.

Police recovered a phone believed to have been stolen from a resident after the attacks four days ago which left 13 nursing machete injuries.

Other four suspects were arrested in Kadzandani area bringing the total number of arrests to eight.

One of the suspects was arrested with police uniforms and sachets of heroine, according to county police commander Johnstone Ipara.

Yesterday, Kiragu said top political leaders were doing little to support the fight against the deadly gangs, leaving the job to police.

“It will not help to let the police do all the work. Tackling these gangs need collaborative efforts,” he said while addressing the press at Dog Section regional headquarters.

Many leaders only come out to condemn attacks but turn a blind eye on the existence of the gangs, he said.

After the Monday night attack, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho issued a five-sentence statement condemning the attack.

Residents said the statement showed a lack of seriousness from the governor in addressing the youth gangs.

Pictures and videos of Governor Joho partying abroad in the wake of the attacks have also elicited sharp criticism and mockery from residents.

“Our governor is just entertaining himself while we are being attacked by small boys,” Ali Kassim, a Bamburi resident said.

