Firm explores for gas in Lamu again

A gas exploration company is making a second attempt to find quality commercial gas at a new site in Kipini area in Lamu East.

Its first attempt in a different area failed and the company left in March last year.

There had been hopes that quality commercial gas would improve the functioning of the LAPSSET through increased power generation.

The Zarara Oil and Gas Limited, a subsidiary of Midway Resources International, had been exploring in in Pate Island for about a year before deciding there was no quality commercial gas in the region.

The exploration that started in April last year cost Sh2.5 billion. It had focused on Pate 2 well in Lamu.

The company drilled to a depth of 4,307 metres.

However, six months later company manager Peter Nduru said they are already assembling drilling equipment to be ferried to the new exploration site in Kipini.

Speaking on Thursday, Nduru said the new site is believed to have working petroleum systems.

Most of the equipment is being transferred from the initial drilling site in Pate Island.

The new drilling will take place in Blocks L4 and L13.

“We concluded the gas drilling at Pate-2 well in March this year... That doesn't mean we gave up on the exploration. We are focusing on the Kipini play fairway within blocks L4 and L13,” Nduru said.

The announcement of new exploration comes days after residents whose lands had been marked for the initial gas exploration, demanded compensation. They said the company made use of their land and must pay them, gas or no gas.

The company had acquired 50 acres for the initial exploration. Nduru said the company had paid all those whose lands were used in the one-year exploration.

He said payment was made every three months and money was wired into the accounts of all those affected, as agreed.

Nduru said those claiming compensation now are not genuine and have ulterior motives.

“The company observed all agreements to the letter. We paid whoever deserved to be paid on time. We strived to foster a good relationship with the local community. We, therefore, don’t understand these new demands as no one has raised such an issue with us,” Nduru said.

