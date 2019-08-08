Ports authority launches Sh360bn expansion roadmap

The Kenya Ports Authority has launched its 30-year master plan.

The plan has a development strategy for the major ports, lake ports, small coastal ports and the inland container depots.

A total of Sh360 billion will be invested in the 2018-47 plan unveiled by Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia at Whitesands Beach Hotel Mombasa on Wednesday.

Macharia said the plan is a clear strategic direction for the port of Mombasa.

“If we do not plan in advance, we will be having ad hoc investment which will not add much value to our country,” he said.

KPA managing director Daniel Manduku said the port of Mombasa will be handling about 10 million containers annually within the next three decades.

Manduku said the port has been registering a steady growth in cargo and container traffic in the past decade.

Last year, KPA container throughput traffic grew to 1.3 million 20-foot total equivalent units (TEUs).

The 20-foot TEU is the standard size for containers globally.

“By 2027, we are looking to handle 2.9 million TEUs, 5.5 million TEUs in 2037 and 9.8 million TEUs in 2047,” the MD said.

Similarly, total cargo throughput is projected to increase from last year's 30.92 million tons to 61.4 million tons in 2027, 111.3 million in tons in 2037 and 188 million tons in 2047.

Manduku said the development of Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone will lead to the construction of additional berths at the port.

“We shall also expand and upgrade existing infrastructure specifically the construction of new berths in the westerly direction at the port,” he said.

KPA is also developing a modern oil handling facility by relocating the Kipevu Oil Terminal to a more suitable location to allow for expansion.

New berths for general cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk will be built in Lamu. The port's first berth has been completed.

The next two berths are expected to be completed by October and the first commercial ship is due to dock in December.

“Ultimately, the Port of Lamu will have a capacity of 76 million tonnes by 2047," Manduku said.

Nairobi's inland container depot was recently revamped and its capacity increased to 450,000 TEUs annually.

“Following the construction and operationalisation of the standard gauge railway, the use of cargo trains has greatly increased traffic to the ICDN, it is recommended that the facility’s capacity be expanded to handle up to one million TEUs annually,” he said.

The container volumes ferried by the SGR are projected to grow to 732,000 TEUs in 2022, 909,000 in 2027, 1.33 million in 2037 and 2.2 million in 2047.

“Plans are also underway to put up other ICDs near major economic and logistics centres and national borders to facilitate trade."

