No IDs for residents of terror-prone Lamu regions

Boni residents on the Lamu-Somalia border have accused the national government of denying them identification cards.

Many youths and elderly people in Kiunga, Ishakani, Ras Kamboni, Madina, Kiwayu and Mkokoni do not have ID cards.

Also without IDs are villagers in terror-prone areas of Basuba, Milimani, Mangai, Mararani, Kiangwe, Bodhai, Pandanguo and Witu.

Previous reports have indicated that the authorities are cautious not to issue Kenyan ID cards to al Shabaab militants disguised as locals.

The residents say the lack of IDs makes movement hard as they are always looked viewed with suspicion by security officers who arrest anyone without an ID.

Ahmed Bashaufu of Basuba says it is impossible for them to secure employment as ID cards are the first thing every potential employer asks for. "Many of us have missed out on life-changing employment opportunities."

Bashaufu said the authorities always find a reason to deny them the document. "We hope CS Fred Matiang’ i will intervene so we can receive the necessary assistance.”

Lamu County registrar of Persons Wilson Onyango said those seeking IDs must have relevant supporting documents.

Onyango said his office had vetted youths from Mangai, Mararani, Milimani, Basuba and surrounding areas ahead of a planned ID issuance exercise. He is waiting for more funds from the government to conclude the exercise in other areas.

“The problem here is insecurity. In Lamu, you can’t just go anywhere and issue IDs to anybody. There is a procedure to be followed which we have already commenced."

Many residents near the theatre of Linda Boni security operation have reported being harassed by security agencies.

Mohamed Bahero of Kiangwe said many villagers are holed up in their villages for fear of being arrested and harassed by security officers.

“When they catch you, no amount of begging and pleading works and so to avoid any drama, we just remain in our villages year in, and out,” he said.

An ID card registration was conducted three years ago but the cards have never been issued, Ahmed Famau of Mararani said.

