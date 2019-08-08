Lamu MP roots for two-phase general election

A legislator has called for a two-phase general election to end the political tension associated with the exercise every five years.

Lamu East MP Athman Shariff proposes that the first phase should be the election of senators, MPs, Woman representatives, governors and MCAs.

The presidential election should be held three months later after the political heat of the first phase has died down, Shariff said in Lamu on Wednesday.

The legislator said such a strategy will go a long way in reducing tension after general elections.

“The issue is to try and reduce any emotional conflicts arising from the elections. The problem in Kenya is that people have to deal with the result of an entire election at once and normally, it’s overwhelming and that’s why it easily turns messy."

The MP said the single election date also confuses the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials who find themselves paying for any slight mistake.

Separating the presidential election from the rest will serve to reduce the poll tension, the lawmaker said.

“In as much as all these elective posts are necessary, all eyes are normally set on the presidential results. Most chaos arises or gets worse after these."

The legislator also proposed the nomination of an IEBC commissioner for every region.

“We are talking of an IEBC commissioner for Nyanza, Coast, Rift Valley, Nairobi, Western, Eastern and Northeastern instead of having one for the entire country,” he said.

That way, each region will hold its commissioner accountable, Shariff said.

