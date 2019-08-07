Suspects nabbed with Sh11m cocaine linked to international ring

Two suspects arrested on Saturday with cocaine worth Sh11 million in Mombasa could be part of a transnational drug trafficking syndicate, a court has heard.

Suleiman Juma Mujibu 47, and Saady Bashur Omar Dawa 59, were arrested with three kilogrammes of the drug in Barsheba, Kisauni constituency.

Police said the narcotics had been traced to Juba in South Sudan but had been trafficked through Kampala, Uganda before landing in Mombasa.

The two will be held until Friday when the court will decide on whether to release them on bond.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation said one of the suspects, Suleiman Juma Mujibu, is believed to be Tanzanian.

Chief Inspector Mosobin Ngeywa said Mujibu had been put under surveillance for his suspected links with organised drug trafficking and is likely to face other related charges.

“The suspect's identity is still in question, we want more time to fully investigate him,” Ngweya said.

The prosecution led by Alice Mbai told the court that Mujibu's documents showed that he was a Tanzanian national and could be a flight risk.

She told the court that the officers found Mujibu with a birth certificate, a PIN certificate, a fishing licence, a driving license all issued by Tanzanian authorities and a Kenyan national identity card.

“Mujibu has no known residence in Kenya and police do not know which part of Tanzania he comes from,” Mbai said.

The prosecution said the second suspect, Saady Bashur, is known to the first suspect and could interfere with the investigations if released on bond.

However, their lawyers insisted that the suspects were Kenyans with valid documents and have families within the country.

Mombasa resident magistrate Christine Ogweno said she will deliver a ruling on their suspect's bail applications on Friday, August 9.

She asked the DCI to verify the nationality of Mujibu within a day.

“The police will continue holding the suspects at Port Police and the ruling on their bond application will be made on Friday,” she said.

The magistrate also asked the defence to submit a sworn affidavit of the residence of the Mujibu to the court by Tuesday.

(edited by O. Owino)