Police shot dead member of Wakali Kwanza gang

by ANDREW KASUKU
Coast
07 August 2019 - 22:23
Police on Wednesday night shot dead a member of the Wakali kwanza gang at Mtopanga, Kisauni.

The gangster, known by street name as 'Bwika', was felled by one bullet which hit him on the chest.

Police recovered a phone, which is believed to have been stolen from a resident after Monday's attack which left 13 nursing machete injuries.

Kisauni OCPD Julius Kiragu said Bwika was among other four gang members who disappeared into dark alleys after they were ambushed while allegedly planning another attack.

Patrol police were briefed by members of public of gang members who were meetings few besides the road.

"He was among the group that attacked people in Bamburi and we are pursuing his accomplices," Kiragu said.

Coast regional coordinator John Elungata said anyone one found with a machete would be dealt with saying, "We don't do agriculture in Kisauni, why are you carrying pangas?"

Four people are still recovering from injuries at Coast General Hospital.

