Watamu construction workers demand fair tender deals

Watamu construction workers have accused the county and national government of sidelining them in tender allocations.

They protested outside the Watamu chief’s office on Sunday that the tenders were given to outsiders.

The contractors, masons, technicians, electricians, architects and casual labourers demanded to be told why they were given priority yet they were capable of executing the tenders awarded to outsiders.

Foreign contractors awarded tenders hired labour at minimal rates, making it difficult for the locals to make ends meet.

Mtalii Construction Company contractor Thoya Baya Nyundo a.k.a. Taliban said tenders were awarded to rich and well-connected non-locals. He cited Watamu Secondary School as an example of institutions built by an outsider.

Taliban told journalists that he was discriminated against because he lacked the 10 per cent kickback demanded before the tender for the construction of two classrooms and toilets was awarded.

"We want the leadership to intervene and ensure tenders are given to locals to uplift their standards of living," he said.

Taliban said the contractors were united in their push for the tenders to be awarded to local people.

He said that outsiders who win the tenders should pay workers at least Sh1,500 per day and Sh750 to casuals.

Contractor Stephen Ngalla said many residents are unable to get tenders because they lack documentation and failed to follow the right procedures.

Further, they do not have the money to pay the 10 per cent kickback before they are awarded tenders.

"It’s time for locals to change and begin making right documents to follow the right procedures if they want to benefit," he said.

Ngalla also called on MCAs and MPs to explain the kind of projects they should apply for.

Joseph Kiti, a painter, called on contractors of long-term projects to come up with a set of benefits for workers instead of hiring on a casual basis.

Edited by R.Wamochie