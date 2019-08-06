Tana Delta marks seven years since messy ethnic violence

Tana Delta residents on Sunday marked seven years of peace after the last ethnic clashes that claimed more than 200 lives and displaced over 40,000 people.

The occasion was celebrated by the Orma, Pokomo, Wardei, Malakote and Mijikenda at Shirikisho village. In attendance were National Cohesion and Integration Commission officials and MPs Ali Wario (Garsen) and Said Hirbae (Galole).

The residents were encouraged to intermarry for long-lasting peace. Traditionally, different ethnic groups in the area do not intermarry. This has contributed to ethnic differences, often leading to clashes.

In 2012, the Orma and Pokomo fought over pasture and water. It was one of the worst clashes in the history of the subcounty.