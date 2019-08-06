Tana Delta marks seven years since messy ethnic violence

• In 2012, the Orma and Pokomo fought over pasture and water sources leading to one of the worst clashes in the history of the subcounty.
• Residents urged to intermarry to forge long-lasting bonds.
Tana Delta residents on Sunday marked seven years of peace after the last ethnic clashes that claimed more than 200 lives and displaced over 40,000 people.
The occasion was celebrated by the Orma, Pokomo, Wardei, Malakote and Mijikenda at Shirikisho village. In attendance were National Cohesion and Integration Commission officials and MPs Ali Wario (Garsen) and Said Hirbae (Galole).
The residents were encouraged to intermarry for long-lasting peace. Traditionally, different ethnic groups in the area do not intermarry. This has contributed to ethnic differences, often leading to clashes.
In 2012, the Orma and Pokomo fought over pasture and water. It was one of the worst clashes in the history of the subcounty.
NCIC director Liban Guyo commended the communities for peace in the last seven years.
Guyo said: "Tana Delta had previously been highlighted as a hot spot of violence between pastoralists and farmers over water, pasture and farmland. There has to be a clear way of making sure everyone benefits from the resources without any conflict."
During the 2012 clashes, Shirikisho was among the worst-hit areas with more than 100 people killed.
MP Wario praised the residents for returning to their villages and resuming normal lives.
"The development being witnessed here now is a result of peaceful coexistence," Wario said.
He promised to build a cohesion village comprising 100 houses – 50 for the Orma youth and 50 for Pokomo youth.
When he took office, he said leaders sought to find out why there was ethnic violence. "They found out that it was as a result of politicians dividing people on tribal grounds."
Currently, they are spearheading long-lasting peace for development.
Hirbae regretted that there had been no development after the clashes as homes were abandoned. He was happy that residents were now coexisting.
"I will be at the forefront in ensuring the peaceful coexistence continues," he said.
Residents said peace had enabled them to access government services easily.
Others "are already intermarrying". One Pokomo woman said she an Orma daughter-in-law.
Peace committee chairman Hassan Ijema said the clashes arose from lack of respect for humanity.
