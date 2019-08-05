We are ready for dialogue - Taita Taveta MCAs

The county assembly of Taita Taveta has bowed to pressure to dialogue with the governor to end the ongoing stalemate between MCAs and the executive.

Addressing the press on Monday in Voi, assembly speaker Meshack Maghanca said the assembly is keen in putting its differences aside.

“We are taking reconciliation route because the continued stand off threatens cohesion, development and service delivery,” Speaker said.

He urged Governor Granton Samboja to convene a meeting to resolve the stand off.

“ We wish to call upon the governor as the head of county of Taita Taveta to speedily convene a meeting aimed at resolving this impasse,” Speaker said.

They added that the hard stand off from both sides will not end challenges being faced by the people of Taita Taveta.

On July 2, Samboja launched a campaign to collect signatures from residents to have the county assembly dissolved.