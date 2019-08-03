Close

REGIONAL INTEGRATION

MCAs raise alarm over xenophobia in Kenya

Assemblies forum says ignorance of EAC protocols to blame for hate against foreigners especially Tanzanians

In Summary
  • EAC has created a bigger market of 160 million people traders can take advantage of
  • There are more opportunities in integration than the perceived threats
by BRIAN OTIENO Correspondent, Coast Region
Coast
03 August 2019 - 00:00
County Assemblies Forum chair-elect Ndegwa Wahome, Mombasa county assembly speaker Aharub Khatri and EAC ministry's Julius Mwabu at PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort in Mombasa on Thursday, August 1
SENSITISATION: County Assemblies Forum chair-elect Ndegwa Wahome, Mombasa county assembly speaker Aharub Khatri and EAC ministry's Julius Mwabu at PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort in Mombasa on Thursday, August 1
Image: JOHN CHESOLI

Kenya is developing xenophobic tendencies that must be addressed urgently, MCAs have said.

The County Assemblies Forum on Thursday said ignorance of the East Africa Community protocols is to blame for the hate spewed against foreigners, especially Tanzanians.

“Ignorance can be very expensive. This xenophobia that is setting in is completely out of ignorance,” said CAF chairNdegwa Wahome.

He spoke on Thursday during the EAC sensitisation of county attorneys and legal officers from 23 counties at PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort in Mombasa.

However, Julius Mwabu, the deputy director at the Directorate of Productive and Services in the ministry, said through such forums Kenyans will understand better the protocols in place so as to address the perceived threats that come with integration.

“We need to let people know that integration does not just take away opportunities. When you see someone from the other EAC partner states, you need to be aware that we also have Kenyan in those partner states,” said Mwabu.

He said the EAC has created a bigger market of 160 million people which traders can take advantage of.

Mwabu said there are more opportunities in integration than the perceived threats.

He said once Kenyans understand the EAC protocols, they will not fear integration.

Starehe MP Charles Njagua made controversial remarks over Tanzanians working in Kenya, suggesting they should be deported.

He spoke in the wake of Tanzanian authorities having banned Kenyan chickens.

MORE:

End xenophobia to win war on terror

The ruckus over the failure by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale to produce a list of terrorism suspects is misplaced and misses a most fundamental ...
Opinion
4 years ago

Xenophobia becoming a reality in Kenya

How to be a Somali in present day Nairobi? A summary by Hassan Ismail.1. Leave your laptop and the heavy backpack you use to carry it either at home ...
Sasa
5 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BRIAN OTIENO Correspondent, Coast Region
Coast
03 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. [PHOTOS] Joyce Laboso's body arrives at Sotik Stadium
    1d ago Rift Valley

  2. Kiambu residents attack pro-Waititu executive
    1d ago Central

  3. Ken Okoth: Relatives want him buried at absent dad's home
    3d ago Nyanza

  4. Manganese mining raises hopes in Taita
    23h ago Coast

  5. ODM ward reps reject Punguza Mizigo bill
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos