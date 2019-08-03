MCAs raise alarm over xenophobia in Kenya

Kenya is developing xenophobic tendencies that must be addressed urgently, MCAs have said.

The County Assemblies Forum on Thursday said ignorance of the East Africa Community protocols is to blame for the hate spewed against foreigners, especially Tanzanians.

“Ignorance can be very expensive. This xenophobia that is setting in is completely out of ignorance,” said CAF chairNdegwa Wahome.

He spoke on Thursday during the EAC sensitisation of county attorneys and legal officers from 23 counties at PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort in Mombasa.

However, Julius Mwabu, the deputy director at the Directorate of Productive and Services in the ministry, said through such forums Kenyans will understand better the protocols in place so as to address the perceived threats that come with integration.

“We need to let people know that integration does not just take away opportunities. When you see someone from the other EAC partner states, you need to be aware that we also have Kenyan in those partner states,” said Mwabu.

He said the EAC has created a bigger market of 160 million people which traders can take advantage of.

Mwabu said there are more opportunities in integration than the perceived threats.

He said once Kenyans understand the EAC protocols, they will not fear integration.

Starehe MP Charles Njagua made controversial remarks over Tanzanians working in Kenya, suggesting they should be deported.

He spoke in the wake of Tanzanian authorities having banned Kenyan chickens.