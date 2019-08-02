Manganese mining raises hopes in Taita

Mining of newly found massive deposits of manganese in Mwatate subcounty, Taita Taveta, will benefit hundreds of residents of the arid area.

An Australian mining company is gearing to start the extraction, raising hopes among many jobless people.

Universal Resources International Company has marked a 1.8 square kilometer area to extract the mineral after it acquired a 25-year mining license in February.

The company estimates there are at least 40 billion tones of the mineral in Rong'e ward.

Addressing journalists at the proposed mining site, company director Lloyd Mark Stephenson said they have signed an agreement with landowners under which the company shall remit to each of them one per cent of its net earnings.

Stephenson urged the residents to support the exploration project saying the company shall uplift the lives of the community by alleviating poverty.

“Universal Resources International is not just here to extract manganese but also to be part of the society by sponsoring development projects. I urge locals to think about their children’s tomorrow and support this investment,” he said.

He said the company will provide water to the community, build infrastructure, support education and health among other programs.

The landowners committee chairman Jacob Maghanga said the community is delighted to welcome the project.

Maghanga urged the investor to consider to hire residents once mining begins.

He denied claims that some residents were sidelined in negotiating the deal, pointing out that the investor held public barazas with the 21 affected families.

Peter Sholo, a geologist with county government of Taita Taveta, confirmed the investor held public participation meetings and was given consent before applying for a mining license.

Universal Resources International was incorporated in 2010 for prospecting and mining.