Close

DEFILED NINE-YEAR-OLD

Lamu rapist slapped with life sentence

Tana denied the charges, instead accused family and neighbours of framing him

In Summary

• Magistrate says prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

• Another man who defiled six girls sentenced to 15 years in jail.

by CHETI PRAXIDES Correspondent,Coast Region.
Coast
02 August 2019 - 00:00

A 31-year-old man was on Wednesday handed the life sentence by a Lamu court for defiling a girl aged nine.

Kone Kitole Tana alias Collins was found guilty of committing the indecent act on the child at Mkomani area in Lamu town on March 24, 2017.

While appearing before Lamu principal magistrate Allan Temba, Kone denied the charges.

He instead accused neighbours and the family of the minor of framing him.

“I didn’t commit the offence. Someone is just framing me for nothing. I pray that the court does justice. I am the sole breadwinner for my family,” Tana said.

Magistrate Temba said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

 “After much scrutiny both on the prosecution and even the witnesses who testified against you, the court finds you guilty of the offence.  You are sentenced to life in prison. You now have 14 days to appeal the ruling,” said Temba.

Elsewhere at the Mpeketoni law courts, a serial rapist was handed a 15-year jail term.

Simon Muiruri, 30, was found guilty of defiling six primary school girls in Mpeketoni.

Mpeketoni resident magistrate Pascal Nabwana said the accused had been pretending to be mentally ill, a strategy that worked very well in enabling him to pounce on unsuspecting children.

 

A psychiatric report presented in court however indicated the suspect was fit to stand trial.

Muiruri requested a non-custodial sentence saying he had not committed the offences and was simply being framed by the six victims.

While reading out his sentence, the magistrate noted with concern many sexual offences in Mpeketoni subcounty.

MORE:

Serial rapist jailed for life in Lamu

The accused has 14 days to appeal.
News
1 month ago

Kenyan rapist Eric Mulinge sentenced to life in India

Victim had invited Mulinge for dinner and he used opportunity to rape her
News
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CHETI PRAXIDES Correspondent,Coast Region.
Coast
02 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. 'AWOL' MP stoned, jeered as cops fire in air
    20h ago North Eastern

  2. [PHOTOS] Joyce Laboso's body arrives at Sotik Stadium
    9h ago Rift Valley

  3. Luo elders want Kibra MP buried, oppose cremation
    19h ago Nyanza

  4. Ken Okoth: Relatives want him buried at absent dad's home
    2d ago Nyanza

  5. Nakuru students busted watching porn, smoking bhang arrested
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos