Police demanding bribes to record GBV statements warned

Magarini police officers are on the spot for allegedly extorting money from poor families to help them record statements for gender-based violence cases.

In a recent case revealed by MP Michael Kingi, an officer is alleged to have demanded Sh10,000 from a mother who had gone to report a GBV case.

The MP said corruption is undermining the war against teenage pregnancy.

Kingi spoke to the Star on Tuesday at Marafa Polytechnic after touring a new rescue and protection centre established by Action Aid Kenya to help train teenage mothers with life skills.

He said he reported the matter to the Ethics And Anti Corruption Commission officials but by the time a dragnet was set up, the officer had already escaped.

"The police officer was lucky. I don’t know how he escaped or who alerted him but by the time he was being called, he had already reached Adu," he said.

Kilifi county recorded 17,000 teenage pregnancies last year, which prompted Governor Amason Kingi to set up a task force to find out the root cause of the problem.

Magarini alone had 5,000 cases, which has increased to 8,000 this year.

The MP said the perpetrators of the 17,000 pregnancies were not boda boda operators alone, adding that the majority are elderly people.

"We will catch up with the officers slowly until all those corrupt ones are wiped out of the service."

Kingi said Sauti ya Wanawake, which is in the forefront of championing for the rights of the girl and women in the constituency, reports the cases to the police "but each time, chairperson Joyce Dama complains of frustrations".

Magarini subcounty police commander Elisha Cherono, when contacted for comment, said he was not aware of the claims but promised to investigate and take serious action against the culprits.

In a telephone interview, Cherono said he would not entertain such behaviours from officers who were supposed to be public servants.

Kingi termed the teen pregnancies as worrying, saying there are fears many young girls have been infected with HIV-Aids.

Kilifi Gender executive Maureen Mwangovya told parents to take responsibility and ensure girls are given a chance to complete their education and get good jobs.

In the teenage pregnancy campaign, she said they went to all seven subcounties to raise awareness against teenage pregnancy.

