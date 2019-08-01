Lamu activists demand progress status of Linda Boni

Lamu community activists want the government to make public the strides made in addressing insecurity since the launch of the Linda Boni operation in September 2015.

The major objective of the operation was to flush out al Shabaab militants believed to be holed up inside the vast Boni Forest from where they have launched attacks on the region and neighbouring areas.

The operation was initially planned to last only 90 days but was extended indefinitely following a continued spate of attacks in the region. It remains active.

However, not much is known on the progress made in the five-year period the operation has been on.

Speaking in Lamu on Wednesday, community activists led by their spokesperson Ali Shebwana said the community had a right to information as far as the security operation goes.

Shebwana said the residents were especially interested in the positive strides made.

He said there is a need for the government to halt the operation if the set objectives have been met adding that the continued presence of the operation was painting Lamu as an insecure place full of terrorists.

Shebwana said due to insecurity, major sectors such as tourism and fishing have suffered immensely causing untold poverty levels among residents.

“All they say is that the operation is still on year in and out. Let them also leave if what they wanted has been achieved. We can’t have the world looking at Lamu like it was sprawling with terrorists,” the activist said.

The activists say the operation has stalled many activities.

Farhiya Mohamed said road travel has become a major nightmare due to tons of security roadblocks where all travellers have to alight for checks.

The community wants patrols intensified inside the Boni forest and surrounding areas where the terrorists are believed to exist and not on roads if the operation has to continue, Momahem said.

“Why do they leave terrorists in the forest and keep troubling people travelling on the roads and water? These numerous roadblocks should be transferred to the forest.”

The activists also accused Linda Boni bosses of using the operation as a platform to siphon money from the government.

Efforts to get a hold of Linda Boni security bosses were futile as their phones went unanswered.

Edited by R.Wamochie