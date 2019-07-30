Stop Punguza Mizigo campaigns, says MP Ali

Kenyans should not be blinded by party and tribal politics to support a referendum that will increase the wage bill, Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has warned.

He termed the referendum debate "madness and stupidity" which should not be allowed.

“It is too early to change the Constitution. We can change the country by electing good leaders, not conmen,” Ali said.

“The billions of shillings we want to waste on the referendum should be used to build more hospitals, roads and schools.”

The former journalist said political conmen want to use the referendum to create positions for certain individuals, so they can sustain their dynasties.

“We cannot create more positions for the children of the rich at the expense of the children of the poor,” Ali said.

“We want a Constitution that protects us all. One that our interests are all bound by it. We don’t want a Constitution for two people. It becomes a dynasty, a family affair - that there are only three or four people who can lead this country. No!”

He spoke at Maweni Mixed Secondary School in his constituency on Saturday after presenting the institution with a bus.

Ali said Kenyan politicians have subjected people to mental slavery through political parties and tribal affiliations.

“We don’t tell people the truth and force them not to make their own choices. Politicians will tell you vote this and you will do it without questioning,” he said.

“Why should we have a Prime Minister, two Deputy Prime Ministers, President, two Vice Presidents. Who will pay these people?”

He said the leadership structure has four people able to lead the country – the President, Deputy President, Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chief Justice.

Ali said the country is sinking into debt and massive corruption, and creating positions for individuals will only make Kenyans suffer more.

He said the referendum debate should be centred around reducing the wage bill by cutting the number of political positions.

They include nominated MP, nominated MCA, Woman Representative, deputy governor and Chief Administrative Secretaries.

He said Thirdway Alliance Ekuru Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Bill is a test used to gauge people’s opinions.

“Punguza is going nowhere because there is another favourable one that is being prepared,” Ali said.

He said Aukot’s initiative, though a noble idea, does not speak for Kenyans.