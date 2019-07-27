State will protect genuine land buyers, says official

Coast regional coordinator John Elungata has warned residents of Maji ya Chumvi in Kinango against harassing land buyers.

This comes amid rising tension following a dispute over 60,000 hectares (148,263 acres) between residents and a private developer that threatens to disrupt peace.

Residents claim the developer is colluding with a politician to evict them from the land, which they have occupied for almost two centuries.

MP Benjamin Tayari intervened to have 500 title deeds that were to be issued to residents withheld.

This angered some residents, who said the adjudication and survey of the land were done by the national government and in accordance with the law.

Tayari, however, said the process was flawed and asked Lands CS Farida Karoney, through Parliament, to review the whole process, drawing criticism and praise in equal measure.

On Thursday, the Kwale government denied claims it is against the review of the title deeds. The land was declared for adjudication in 2014.

Lands executive Samu Beja Mahaja said they are ready to work with the national government to ensure the exercise is carried out smoothly. “Let the complaints be handled case by case after the expiry of the period to lodge complaints.”

Elungata said professional squatters are the main problem in most land disputes, adding that buyers and sellers of land have written agreements which should be respected.

“Those who bought their land legally will be protected by the government,” he noted.

The two spoke during a public baraza held at Mwagoloto village in Kinango constituency of Kwale county.

The meeting was meant to address the dispute over the Maji Ya Chumvi land.

Elungata said the government has noted a trend at the Coast where people sell their land then come back through other means, claiming it is being grabbed.

He cautioned residents against taking advantage of the perennial land problems to scare away genuine buyers.

He explained that the 500 title deeds had problems and the government had to withdraw them for rectification.

The discrepancies would cause outrage among the elected leaders, he said, adding that after security and the vetting exercise, all will be settled.

The RC assured the forum there were teething problems in the printing of the title deeds before they were issued. “The date will be communicated for the issuance of the titles by both national and county government."

