Man who watered thirsty wildlife honoured

When Patrick Kilonzo saw a buffalo at Tsavo West National Park desperately gazing at an empty watering point, he was moved.

Kilonzo quickly came up with an idea and within hours, he was coming down the dusty path with 3,000 gallons of fresh water.

When the animals saw him approach, they ran away.

This was in 2016, when the country was reeling from a prolonged dry spell.

Growing up Kilonzo noticed changes in his village that affected wildlife, such as felling trees, but was helpless to stop them.

But the drought, which triggered a national emergency in April 2017, drove him to do something. The dry spell threatened both humans and wildlife.

"I was doing this out of passion," the 46-year-old said on Tuesday after receiving a presidential award. Tourism CS Najib Balala presented the award at the ministry's NSSF offices.

Kilonzo, who has been volunteering in Tsavo West ecosystem for 14 years, said he got water 70km away. He used to supply wildlife with more than 10,000 litres per day.

Kilonzo has also been patrolling parks and removing snares.

"People can borrow water from neighbours whenever they do not have. Wildlife can't," he said, with one hand firmly clutching a walking stick. His health has been deteriorating as a result of kidney failure.