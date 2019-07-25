Graffiti, skits highlight crime and social ills

Politicians tell young men to beat and hack each other. A death's head smokes bhang. A riot cop hurls a bouquet of flowers. A man is lifted from the ground by a verse from the Koran. A drunkard pours liquor down his throat. Two hands exchange money.

That's a compendium of ills in Lamu.

And activists are trying to get the message across with huge graffiti murals on walls, schools and mosques, and with slogans and street theatre that's pointed and hilarious.

Activists and community organisations in Lamu are using the highlight problems like drug abuse, radicalisation, early pregnancies, corruption and police violations of human rights. And a favourite message: Make peace, not war.

The Lamu Arts Theatre Alliance (LATA) is performing skits in public places.

Other organisations include the Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics (CICC), the Lamu Youth Alliance, Haki Africa, Muhuri that are ensuing their messages in huge graffiti are plastered painted on walls all over Lamu town.

CICC chairman Mohamed Abdulkadir said programme aims to employ more than 7,000 youth ambassadors. They will be painting graffiti and performing skits throughout Lamu county in the net few weeks.

He said they re also keen on recognising and promoting talent, especially among jobless youths.

Abdulkadir said drug abuse is a major problem and all efforts should be made to get across the message that drugs ruin lives.

“We are doing graffiti on walls of schools, places of worship and along roads," Abdukadir said.

The skits take place daily in social gatherings. Our objective is to reach as many people are possible using every means available to ensure a safe society, he said.

LATA has been attracting large audiences at the Mkunguni Square in Lamu town for hilarious but informative skits about social ills.

LATA project manager Malaki Jillo said their plays are prompted by increased social ills and crimes.

He said the biggest challenge was that the community tends to hide crimes and perpetrators, resulting in their increase.

“Drama is the easiest way to reach out to people. We do that for free in public places," Jillo said.

that the community finds it hard to speak about or even rebuke. That's where the graffiti and skits come in. We want an end to tribalism, human rights violations and all forms of child sexual abuse,” Walid Ahmed of the Lamu Youth Alliance said.

