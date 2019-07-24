Close

SWEET DONATION

Modern hives to boost honey harvest in Taita

Beekeepers will increase income, enhance food security and create employment

In Summary

• Each has the potential to produce 15kg of  honey worth Sh6,000.

• Residents living in less agriculturally productive areas urged to start bee farming.

by SOLOMON MUINGI
Coast
24 July 2019 - 00:00
A beehive fence in Tsavo.
A beehive fence in Tsavo.

Seventeen beekeeping groups in Taita Taveta have received 132 beehives and 234 accessories from the county government.

Livestock and Fisheries chief officer Amos Mwasi said the beekeepers will increase their income, enhance food security and create employment.

Addressing the farmers while handing over the modern beehives,  Mwasi said  each has the potential to produce 15kg of  honey worth Sh6,000. 

He said the modern hives are economical compared to traditional ones.

"This is an increase as compared to the 3kg per harvest of the current traditional log hives. One cab hive is priced at  Sh12,000 while a 1kg of wax goes at Sh600. Honey has a high market demand. With good management and proper inspection you will realize profit," Mwasi said.

He urged residents living in less agriculturally productive areas to embrace bee farming.

County livestock director Martin Oyindo said beekeepers are facing challenges of high cost of apiary management and the fluctuating market prices.

"Join groups and create a market for your produce. Once you bring your honey together you will attract a lot of buyers and have a higher bargaining power," Oyindo said.

The Tsavo Beekeepers Cooperative Society chairman Emmanuel Mzungu applauded the government, saying the modern  beehives and accessories will improve their output and protect them during harvest.

 

MORE:

Beehive fences can stop elephants from farms, study confirms

p { margin-bottom: 0.1in; line-height: 120%; }a:link { } Farmers around Taita Taveta area have for decades planted hedges using cactuses, hot ...
Sasa
3 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SOLOMON MUINGI
Coast
24 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Ferry services paralysed after Canter plunges into ocean
    11h ago Coast

  2. City Hall proposes new charges for pet owners
    1d ago Nairobi

  3. Tanzanian pastor, two assistants charged with stealing child
    1d ago Nyanza

  4. Sonko threatens to sack CEC over bad roads
    13h ago Nairobi

  5. Youths urged to enter World Bank's Sh15bn business challenge
    4d ago Western

Latest Videos