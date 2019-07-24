Modern hives to boost honey harvest in Taita

Seventeen beekeeping groups in Taita Taveta have received 132 beehives and 234 accessories from the county government.

Livestock and Fisheries chief officer Amos Mwasi said the beekeepers will increase their income, enhance food security and create employment.

Addressing the farmers while handing over the modern beehives, Mwasi said each has the potential to produce 15kg of honey worth Sh6,000.

He said the modern hives are economical compared to traditional ones.

"This is an increase as compared to the 3kg per harvest of the current traditional log hives. One cab hive is priced at Sh12,000 while a 1kg of wax goes at Sh600. Honey has a high market demand. With good management and proper inspection you will realize profit," Mwasi said.

He urged residents living in less agriculturally productive areas to embrace bee farming.

County livestock director Martin Oyindo said beekeepers are facing challenges of high cost of apiary management and the fluctuating market prices.

"Join groups and create a market for your produce. Once you bring your honey together you will attract a lot of buyers and have a higher bargaining power," Oyindo said.

The Tsavo Beekeepers Cooperative Society chairman Emmanuel Mzungu applauded the government, saying the modern beehives and accessories will improve their output and protect them during harvest.