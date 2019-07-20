Sabaki MCA, squatters freed as state withdraws case

The state has withdrawn a case against Sabaki MCA Edward Delle and 38 squatters who were facing charges of incitement and preparation to commit a felony at the 900 acres ADC Kisiwani Complex in Magarini

Delle and the squatters were arrested on October 16, 2018, at Kwa Ndomo a day after they invaded the land. They were taken to court in Kilifi, and they denied the charges. on bond.

However, as the case was going on, the prosecution filed an application seeking to withdraw the case citing lack of evidence. The court entered a nolle proseque which set the suspects free.