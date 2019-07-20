Sabaki MCA, squatters freed as state withdraws case

• Delle and the squatters were arrested on October 16, 2018, at Kwa Ndomo a day after they invaded the land.
The state has withdrawn a case against Sabaki MCA Edward Delle and 38 squatters who were facing charges of incitement and preparation to commit a felony at the 900 acres ADC Kisiwani Complex in Magarini
Delle and the squatters were arrested on October 16, 2018, at Kwa Ndomo a day after they invaded the land. They were taken to court in Kilifi, and they denied the charges. on bond.
However, as the case was going on, the prosecution filed an application seeking to withdraw the case citing lack of evidence. The court entered a nolle proseque which set the suspects free.
Kilifi speaker Jimmy Kahindi, who was the lead counsel in the case, said he was happy that the case had been withdrawn.
Speaking to journalists in his office, Kahindi said he looked at the documentation and found it was a way of harassing the MCA and the squatters.
"The prosecution after investigations found the charges malicious. I can say justice was done. The case had no merit," he said.
Kahindi said the case was interesting because the prosecution had difficulties in identifying the complainant and there was no property damaged.