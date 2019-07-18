Samboja's nominee for top county job rejected

Taita-Taveta Governor Granton Samboja suffered a blow after MCAs rejected one of his six nominees for the County Public Service Board jobs.

Wallece Mwaluma had been nominated for the position of chairperson of the board.

The MCAs on Tuesday unanimously approved a report by the Committee on Appointments. The panel said Mwaluma did not meet the requirements for the position.

MCAs also questioned the circumstances under which Mwaluma was appointed an assistant programme officer II in the office of the governor and cast doubt on his suitability to head the county's hiring board.

The county assembly asked Samboja to appoint a female nominee from Wundanyi subcounty as chairperson.

MCAs said the board lacked gender equality as only one woman was among the six nominees.

"The list of nominees failed to adhere to the provisions of County Government Act, 2012, that stipulates that CPSB shall comprise of a certified public secretary of good professional standing," the report reads.

The board currently has two members – chairperson Basil Tangai and board member Stanley Kidondi, whose tenure has elapsed.

The assembly, however, approved other five nominees who had been picked as members to the board.

They are Sabina Maghanga, Alfred Mlolwa, Davis Mshighati, Christopher Kale and ex-director of public communication in former Governor John Mruttu’s administration Samuel Mota Mutie.

