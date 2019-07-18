BBI will not consider rally speeches in report, says Haji

• BBI chair Yusuf Haji said only officially submitted memorandums and recommendations shall be considered.
• The team is finalising county visits and will embark on a retreat to write the final report.
Pronouncements made at political rallies will not be included in the Building Bridges Initiative's final report, chairman Yusuf Haji has warned.
Only officially submitted memorandums and recommendations shall be considered, Haji said.
“Those raising heated roadside debates and recommendations on social media are wasting their time. They are the same people who have been opposing the BBI team because of jealousy," the Garissa senator said.
He spoke to journalists in Voi on Tuesday after receiving public submissions from Taita Taveta county residents.
Haji urged politicians to desist from interfering with the team.
BBI secretary Paul Mwangi said that Kenyans have raised concerns about corruption, devolution, electoral irregularities and security.
“The most critical issues that are cropping up in all the places that we have gone is corruption, security and streamlining of the electoral process,” Mwangi said.
People are concerned with how the government can effectively deal with embezzlement of public funds, he said.
During the public submissions in Voi, residents recommended a special judicial division be set to deal with corruption cases.
“Special courts should be set to deal with hundreds of corruption cases pending in court,” former youth chairman Didas Mzirai said.
Mzirai said failure to tame corruption cartels that have come down to the counties, would block the full realisation of devolution.
Taita Taveta artisanal miners chairman David Nzowe proposed that the Wildlife Management Act be amended to allow mining activities inside conservancy areas.
He said residents of Taita Taveta county were languishing in poverty despite the existence of rich mineral deposits in ranches and Tsavo National Park.
“We are the custodians of these minerals yet only tycoons have been licensed to mine in the protected areas. We need artisanal miners to be considered,” he said.
Wundanyi legislator Danson Mwashako said the Constitution should be amended to clarify functions of the Senate as there are conflicting roles between it and the National Assembly.
Mwashako proposed that senators meet once a month and be restricted to deal with matters concerning the counties.
“We should have a unifying Senate that deals with matters of devolution,” he said
(edited by O. Owino)