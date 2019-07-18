BBI will not consider rally speeches in report, says Haji

Pronouncements made at political rallies will not be included in the Building Bridges Initiative's final report, chairman Yusuf Haji has warned.

Only officially submitted memorandums and recommendations shall be considered, Haji said.

“Those raising heated roadside debates and recommendations on social media are wasting their time. They are the same people who have been opposing the BBI team because of jealousy," the Garissa senator said.

He spoke to journalists in Voi on Tuesday after receiving public submissions from Taita Taveta county residents.

Haji urged politicians to desist from interfering with the team.

The team is finalising county visits and will embark on a retreat to write the final report.

BBI secretary Paul Mwangi said that Kenyans have raised concerns about corruption, devolution, electoral irregularities and security.

“The most critical issues that are cropping up in all the places that we have gone is corruption, security and streamlining of the electoral process,” Mwangi said.

People are concerned with how the government can effectively deal with embezzlement of public funds, he said.