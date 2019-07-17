Close

WANT SPEEDBOATS

Traditional gear suicide in deep ocean — fishermen

They want the state to buy them modern gear that can withstand strong current, say output near shore is discouraging

In Summary

• Government recently lifted an eight-year-long ban on night fishing imposed after a spate of attacks on fishers and tourists by al Shabaab.

• Fishermen say lifting the ban alone won't undo its effects. 

by Cheti Praxides
Coast
17 July 2019 - 00:00

Fishermen on the Lamu-Somalia border have appealed to the government to provide speedboats and modern fishing gear enabling them to fish in deeper parts of the Indian Ocean.

The dhows they use can't withstand strong waves and currents out in the sea where most fish are.

The request for better gear comes just weeks after the government lifted an almost eight-year-old night fishing ban. following improved security.

The announcement was made by Coast coordinator for security John Elungata. 

The ban was imposed in 2011 following a spate of terror attacks that led to the abduction of several tourists and fishermen by suspected al Shabaab militants.

The ban was mostly in Lamu East especially in areas close to the Lamu-Somalia border like Kiunga, Ishakani, Madina, Kiwayu, Mkokoni — all of them major fishing hubs. 

The fishermen say it’s impossible for them to expand and make a decent profit without modern fishing equipment. 

They said lifting the ban wasn’t enough to undo the damage it caused the sector. 

Many fishemen still employ traditional gear which they called ineffective and time-consuming.

It won't allow them to fish deeper where much of the fish is concentrated.

 

They especially want to be furnished with powerful speedboats that can withstand strong currents and waves on the open sea.

They also want coolers to keep their catch fresh longer while at sea.

“With the current equipment, it will be suicide,” fisherman Omar Famau said.

Fisherman Ahmed Islam said many others have quit due to lack of appropriate gear.

“The traditional dhows that we have been using can’t withstand the rough tides and currents on the open seas. This forces us to stick to coastal areas where there isn’t much in terms of output,” Islam said.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

