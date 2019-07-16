Two Americans sought in Mombasa pornography racket

Police are searching for two Americans suspected to be part of a pornography business in Mombasa.

The foreigners are suspected to be close associates of a Kenyan Morris Onyango, said to be a relative of Merceline Atieno Onyango, who reportedly owns an online pornographic website called Chat Bate which streams content to seven other countries.

Police believe the two foreigners are the owners of MultiMedia LLC, an international company based in London.

Merceline was arrested together with other 10 women while engaging in pornographic activities during a dawn raid at a private estate in Nyali on Friday.

The young women are suspected to have been unknowingly recruited by an online company seeking Form 4 leavers for jobs in the hotel industry.

They were later arraigned at Shanzu law courts, where they pleaded not guilty to charges of trafficking obscene publications.

Shanzu Senior principal magistrate Susan Macharia ordered them to be detained at Nyali police station awaiting bond application ruling tomorrow (Tuesday).

An affidavit sworn by DCI indicates that the first respondent Merceline Onyango is a flight risk since she has been to the USA and still has links with MultiMedia LLC.

Detectives are analysing exhibits including laptops, computers, phones, and dildos at the forensic cybercrime unit at DCI headquarters in Nairobi.

“We are closing down on the suspects and they will be soon arrested,” Mombasa county police commander Johnstone Ipara said of the duo.

In May 2013, police busted a pornography ring operated by a Kenyan woman and a Swiss national and arrested 11 women who were said to be having sex with a dog in Nyali suburbs.

