Team Wanjiku woos Joho, hits out at Tangatanga

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Sunday urged his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho to join Team Wanjiku, a political group led by Gatundu MP Moses Kuria.
Sonko said Joho has supported the Team Wanjiku's course in kind and shares a similar vision to improve the life of the commoner.
“This shows you are the real Wanjiku and we are ready to work with you,” Sonko told Joho in absentia. The Mombasa county chief is in the US on official duties.
Sonko spoke during a rally at Alidina grounds in Jomvu constituency.
The Nairobi governor said Team Wanjiku is ready to work with like-minded individuals.
Since the handshake, Joho has become a big supporter of President Uhuru.
Both governors have been drumming up support for Uhuru’s Big Four Agenda, which they say has the interests of the common mwananchi at heart.
Last Monday, Joho accompanied the President to the commissioning of the Bandari Maritime Academy and the revival of the Kenya National Shipping Line aimed at creating more job opportunities for youth.
And on Saturday, Sonko lent his support to the two projects saying they present a chance for the youth to be trained and get jobs in the maritime sector.
Team Wanjiku conducted a two-day tour of the Coast over the weekend which culminated in the Jomvu rally.
The group hit out at Tangatanga, a Jubilee party faction allied to the Deputy President William Ruto.
Sonko was accompanied by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, EALA MP Simon Mbugua, former MPs Kalembe Ndile, Reuben Ndolo, and politicians Maina Njenga, Stanley Livondo, among others.
The leaders criticised cabinet secretaries who engage in politics saying they are derailing the President’s development agenda.
Mbugua said Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri is playing politics with the maize issue in the country at the expense of poor farmers who have nowhere to sell their produce.
He questioned the decision to import 12 million bags of maize yet there are farmers whose maize harvest are rotting in granaries.
“Kiunjuri should go home,” Mbugua said.
He said, unlike Tangatanga, Team Wanjiku is a civil outfit that does not engage in insults.
“We do not insult Raila, Kalonzo, Mudavadi, Uhuru, or anyone else. We are peace-loving people,” the EALA MP said.
Mbugua was referring to the Tangatanga lieutenants who have been bashing Raila and other politicians allied to Kieleweke, another Jubilee faction which supports Uhuru.
On Sunday, Sonko said Team Wanjiku are not jokers but people concerned with the welfare of the commoners.
He said anybody can be president citing examples in Ukraine, Madagascar, France and Liberia where they elected a comedian, a disk jockey, a musician and a footballer as presidents respectively.
Team Wanjiku, he said, wants to bring change in Kenyan leadership.
“Change that will make everyone including Mama mboga, boda boda, mechanic and hawker also get a chance to become legislators because they understand better what their mates are going through,” Sonko said.
The leaders said those engaged in 2022 politics are disrespectful to President Uhuru who wants to deliver on the Big Four Agenda.
“Let’s not give the President stress. Stop politicking and deliver on the mandate you were given,” Sonko said.
They also criticised MPs angling for more perks in the form of house and night allowances.
MPs have elicited public outcry by demanding a Sh250,000 monthly allowance and some Sh384,000 in monthly night allowances for the days they spend in Nairobi attending Parliamentary sessions.
National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale, who they accused of leading the crusade to demand more allowances and being the stumbling block to counties getting more money, was not spared.
“Instead of the money you demand, we ask that it be given to counties for devolution,” Sonko said.
Gatundu MP Moses Kuria said anyone who wants to become a politician but is unsatisfied with the salary should opt to become carpenters, masons or any other career people.
“There is no one who forced you to vie for MP,” Kuria said.
He said Duale and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi should rein in rogue MPs.
“If that work is too much for you, let me do it for you so I can whip those people into line,” Kuria said.
He said leaders who will not stand with Wanjiku must be voted out.
