Team Wanjiku woos Joho, hits out at Tangatanga

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Sunday urged his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho to join Team Wanjiku, a political group led by Gatundu MP Moses Kuria.

Sonko said Joho has supported the Team Wanjiku's course in kind and shares a similar vision to improve the life of the commoner.

“This shows you are the real Wanjiku and we are ready to work with you,” Sonko told Joho in absentia. The Mombasa county chief is in the US on official duties.

Sonko spoke during a rally at Alidina grounds in Jomvu constituency.

The Nairobi governor said Team Wanjiku is ready to work with like-minded individuals.

Since the handshake, Joho has become a big supporter of President Uhuru.

Both governors have been drumming up support for Uhuru’s Big Four Agenda, which they say has the interests of the common mwananchi at heart.

Last Monday, Joho accompanied the President to the commissioning of the Bandari Maritime Academy and the revival of the Kenya National Shipping Line aimed at creating more job opportunities for youth.

And on Saturday, Sonko lent his support to the two projects saying they present a chance for the youth to be trained and get jobs in the maritime sector.

Team Wanjiku conducted a two-day tour of the Coast over the weekend which culminated in the Jomvu rally.

The group hit out at Tangatanga, a Jubilee party faction allied to the Deputy President William Ruto.

Sonko was accompanied by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, EALA MP Simon Mbugua, former MPs Kalembe Ndile, Reuben Ndolo, and politicians Maina Njenga, Stanley Livondo, among others.

The leaders criticised cabinet secretaries who engage in politics saying they are derailing the President’s development agenda.

Mbugua said Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri is playing politics with the maize issue in the country at the expense of poor farmers who have nowhere to sell their produce.